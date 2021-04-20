Honfleur Honfleur, France

Restaurant Le Chat qui Pêche Trying to find a restaurant in Honfleur is not hard at all, they are surrounding the harbor at every step. Trying to decide which restaurant and what you want to eat is another story.

We circled Honfleur harbor three times and could not make up our minds.

All the menus look extremely attractive so in the end we boiled it down to price. I love good food but really dislike paying a fortune. We are budget travelers after all.



As with most touristy cities and towns, the most expensive restaurants are always in the center or have the best views but step on a secondary street and you will find great food for half the price.



The same was for the restaurant Le Chat qui Pêche. It was on a back road, from the harbor and the prices were very decent and the menu looked great.



Only when the food arrived I realized what a great choice I had made as the sea bass with veggies was probably the best fish I tasted in my life. The flaky meat was melting in our mouths and the choice of veggies and the way they were steamed and grilled was excellent. It was so embarrassing because we were eating and making satisfied noises while doing it.



The service was impeccable, extremely fast. We were in and out in about one hour. When you travel with kids eating in one hour is extremely rare so we were very, very happy.