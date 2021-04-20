Honfleur Honfleur, France

Honfleur harbor Honfleur is a commune in the Calvados department in northwestern France. It is located on the southern bank of the estuary of the Seine across from le Havre and very close to the exit of the Pont de Normandie.

Pont de Normandie is a cable-stayed road bridge that spans the river Seine linking Le Havre to Honfleur in Normandy. The only downside to crossing it is that you pay a fee every time.



Walking around is so beautiful. The harbor, is simply breathtaking. I was so amazed by the narrowness of the buildings.



All around the harbor there are restaurants competing in prices and delicious dishes. Very popular is the seafood of course, from seafood pizza to large lobsters cooked on the spot for you.



The boats mored in the harbor are gorgeous and very well maintained.



For kids, there is a beautiful, traditional carousel, in the front corner of the harbor.



Honfleur is a place to beautiful to explain in words. Even though it's pretty touristy, it's not a loud place. It's quiet and clean and beautiful.

