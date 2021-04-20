Honeymoon Hideaway
1350 Ladera Circle
| +1 760-322-1192
More info
Sun - Sat 1pm - 2:30pm, 3:30pm - 5pm
Design Drive of the DesertMid-century modern or “desert modernism” architecture is a defining characteristic of the Palm Springs area. From celebrity commissioned vacation homes to civic buildings and resorts, a drive through Palm Springs is like a walk through a museum. Inspired by the desert landscape and hillsides, revolutionary architects have been creating habitable art by blending the outdoors with the in since the 1920s. Pick up a P.S. Modern map for a self-guided design tour or join the knowledgeable Robert Imber on his fact-filled trip. Points of interest include Elvis and Priscilla’s “House of Tomorrow” honeymoon spot, Richard Neutra’s Kaufmann House, Albert Frey’s Tramway Gas Station and Frank Sinatra's "Twin Palms" home.
Image courtesy of Palm Springs Modern Tours.