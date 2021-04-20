Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Honeymoon Hideaway

1350 Ladera Circle
Website
| +1 760-322-1192
Design Drive of the Desert Palm Springs California United States

More info

Sun - Sat 1pm - 2:30pm, 3:30pm - 5pm

Design Drive of the Desert

Mid-century modern or “desert modernism” architecture is a defining characteristic of the Palm Springs area. From celebrity commissioned vacation homes to civic buildings and resorts, a drive through Palm Springs is like a walk through a museum. Inspired by the desert landscape and hillsides, revolutionary architects have been creating habitable art by blending the outdoors with the in since the 1920s. Pick up a P.S. Modern map for a self-guided design tour or join the knowledgeable Robert Imber on his fact-filled trip. Points of interest include Elvis and Priscilla’s “House of Tomorrow” honeymoon spot, Richard Neutra’s Kaufmann House, Albert Frey’s Tramway Gas Station and Frank Sinatra's "Twin Palms" home.

Image courtesy of Palm Springs Modern Tours.
By Susan Mason , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points