Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Honeymoon Guesthouses

Jl. Bisma, Ubud, Kabupaten Gianyar, Bali 80571, Indonesia
Website
| +62 361 973282
The Ultimate Bali Souvenir: A Cooking Class at Casa Luna Ubud Indonesia

More info

Sun - Sat 2pm - 12am

The Ultimate Bali Souvenir: A Cooking Class at Casa Luna

The highlight of my trip was this basic cooking class at Casa Luna. I had become obsessed with nasi goreng, a Balinese spin on fried rice, and was determined not to leave the island without learning how to make it.

At Casa Luna, not only did I learn how to make it, but I also added a coconut milk dessert, chicken satay, and hibiscus tea to my repertoire. The school was founded by Janet DeNeefe, an Australian who moved to Bali after marrying a Balinese man in 1987, but the class was taught by a Balinese chef, who also walked us through the local spices and sauces (and how to approximate them at home) and talked a bit about the local food culture (everyone cooks!).
By Aislyn Greene , AFAR Staff

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points