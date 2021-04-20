Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Honey Top Premium Soft Ice Cream & Natural Honey

12, Palpan-gil, Jongno-gu, 서울특별시 South Korea
+82 10-3319-4242
Succulent soft-ice-cream in Seoul's Samcheong-dong 서울특별시 South Korea

Succulent soft-ice-cream in Seoul's Samcheong-dong

Seoul's summers can be incredibly muggy; fortunately, the South Korean capital is full of sweet treats to cool you off. A recent trend has been "soft ice cream"—but get the taste of fast-food dubious-dairy 'soft-serve' out of your mind. Organic milk here is transformed into an intensely 'pure milk sweet' semi-frozen wonder topped with bits of real honeycomb. My wife and I agreed that this was one of the best dairy-desserts we have ever had anywhere. Who says 'Asians don't do dairy?' Prove that idea deliciously wrong when strolling in leafy Samcheong-dong; indulge in "Honey Top." Down the street from the Presidential "Blue House" and just up the hill from Gyeongbokgung Palace, this is one sweet spot...
By Joseph Cyr , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points