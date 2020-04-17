Where are you going?
Honey Butter Fried Chicken

3361 N Elston Ave, Chicago, IL 60618, USA
Website
| +1 773-478-4000

Honey Butter Fried Chicken

According to chefs Josh Kulp and Christine Cikowski, it was a “happy accident” that led to their honey butter fried chicken. The two host a pop-up series called Sunday Dinner Club, at which they serve comfort-food favorites like burgers, pizza, and tacos. One night many years ago, they were plating fried chicken alongside griddled corn cakes with honey butter, when the honey butter melted on the fried chicken and they realized the mistake could become their signature dish. Shortly after, they opened a brick-and-mortar spot in Chicago’s Avondale neighborhood, where diners now line up nightly for a taste of the legendary chicken, plus delicious sides like pimento mac and cheese, roasted garlic grits, and schmaltz smashed potatoes.
By Nicole Schnitzler , AFAR Local Expert

