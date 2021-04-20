Honest Chocolate

Arty Chocolate

Cape town has design and style to match any city in the world. We happened upon this arty chocolate shop as we were strolling the streets in search of great coffee. We found that, and this gem right next door. The art on the chocolate wrappers is also displayed on the walls of the shop. Our kids were not fans of the chocolate, which is a telltale sign that it was dark, chock full of interesting bits o flavor, and killer good for an adult palate.