Honest Chocolate
66 Albert Road, Woodstock, Cape Town, 8001, South Africa
| +27 21 447 1438
Mon - Fri 9am - 4:30pm
Sat 10am - 2pm
Handmade artisanal chocolateThis small-batch, hand-tempered chocolate tastes delicious; the wrapping is a work of art; and Anthony is a super friendly, stylish dude and his two small shops are quirky and old fashioned. With no preservatives or emulsifiers, you might even think it's healthy—until you try their decadent chocolate spread—I confess to eating it from spoonfuls out the jar!
almost 7 years ago
Arty Chocolate
Cape town has design and style to match any city in the world. We happened upon this arty chocolate shop as we were strolling the streets in search of great coffee. We found that, and this gem right next door. The art on the chocolate wrappers is also displayed on the walls of the shop. Our kids were not fans of the chocolate, which is a telltale sign that it was dark, chock full of interesting bits o flavor, and killer good for an adult palate.