‪Honda Bay‬

Located around 45 minutes north of Puerto Princesa, Honda Bay is one of the highlights of Puerto Princesa, and all of the Philippines, for that matter. The shallow bay has several idyllic islands with sandy beaches, small coral reefs just offshore and mangrove swamps that are prime bird-watching spots. Luli Island, Starfish Island (with a large population of its namesake) and Cowrie Island are among the most popular ones for visitors who want to spend a day swimming, snorkeling and sunbathing.