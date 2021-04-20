Where are you going?
371 Merrimon Ave, Asheville, NC 28801, USA
| +1 828-232-4340
Slow Food Right Quick at HomeGrown

Sun - Sat 8am - 9pm

Slow Food Right Quick at HomeGrown

Goodness sakes, ya'll! That's a breakfast pot pie with scrambled eggs, sausage and country gravy topped with a biscuit. Can you even imagine the deliciousness? As everyone knows, there's no getting away from biscuits in the South so it's best to just embrace the situation and eat as many as possible. HomeGrown bakes a fantastic buttery light biscuit accompanied by locally sourced fresh food. They make an effort to support local farmers while still offering an affordable and delicious menu and their quirky little restaurant is located in a converted house. Pay them a visit and try the pot pie.
By Kaitlyn Barrett , AFAR Local Expert

