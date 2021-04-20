Home of top Joburg architects

Breakout Activity #1: Behind the Scenes with Architects Silvio Rech and Lesley Carstens

Throughout the four-day event, you’ll have an opportunity to get up close and personal with some of Johannesburg’s talented artists, historians, chefs, and designers. Choose from these exclusively curated, one-of-a-kind experiences, including this unique and very exclusive visit to the awe-inspiring home studio of South Africa's top architects, Silvio Rech and Lesley Carstens. Their work is always breathtaking, as you'll see first hand, but some of their projects currently in development will no less than astound you.