home of the brave [CLOSED]
2nd Floor, 589 King St W, Toronto, ON M5V 1M5, Canada
| +1 416-366-2736
American Classics at Home of the BraveLa Carnita's newest incarnation as of August, 2013, Home of the Brave, brings its lively, artful atmosphere to King Street West but focuses on American classic comfort food instead of Mexican fare.
I never thought I'd be a fan of a bologna sandwich but this one, with house made mozzarella cheese and topped with pistachios over heaping warm baloney has me converted. It is very reminiscent of the one at Au Cheval in Chicago.
The Kentucky Fried Chicken Handshake is a revival on KFC's sandwich without the fake chicken and the actual chicken's claw. It is hearty, meaty, fried and of course, delicious!
I'm glad I didn't leave here without a drink. You can get the classics but the cocktail menu is different in that there are drinks made by bartenders from some of the best bars in the US (Drumbar in Chicago and Employees Only in NYC to name a few). The HOTB also serves rootbeer floats, not mentioned on their website.
A great new addition to the King Street West bar/snack crawl.