Home Lisbon Hostel R. São Nicolau 13, 1100-547 Lisboa, Portugal

A Hostel with Food, Homemade by the Owner's Mother Located downtown in an old building, this place has lasted two centuries. The kitchen, however, is modern and fully equipped, and it produces homemade dinners—the cook is the owner’s mother—and breakfast (which is included). The rooms are quite spacious. All have balconies or big windows; there's also a patio where you can relax in the sun.