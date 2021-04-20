Home Bakery
Home Bakery started modestly, out of Chef Hind Al Mulla's personal kitchen, and thanks to the support of a loyal social media following, it has grown into a successful franchise. Though it's a bit pricey, Home Bakery offers a taste of the Middle East's best sweets. Fragrant saffron, pistachio, and cardamom infuse the treats, while the more universal tastes of Nutella, peanut butter, and coconut also make an appearance. The bakery has wooden accents and an inviting seating area which makes it a great spot to chill, as the clientele lingering over their chai and pastries will testify.
By
AFAR Traveler
, AFAR Local Expert