Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Home Bakery

Galleria Mall - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
+971 4 344 4462
Home Bakery Dubai United Arab Emirates

More info

Sun - Sat 7am - 12am

Home Bakery

Home Bakery started modestly, out of Chef Hind Al Mulla's personal kitchen, and thanks to the support of a loyal social media following, it has grown into a successful franchise. Though it's a bit pricey, Home Bakery offers a taste of the Middle East's best sweets. Fragrant saffron, pistachio, and cardamom infuse the treats, while the more universal tastes of Nutella, peanut butter, and coconut also make an appearance. The bakery has wooden accents and an inviting seating area which makes it a great spot to chill, as the clientele lingering over their chai and pastries will testify.
By AFAR Traveler , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points