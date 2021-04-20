Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Holy Virgin Cathedral

6210 Geary Blvd, San Francisco, CA 94121, USA
Website
| +1 415-221-3255
Holy Virgin Catherdral San Francisco California United States

More info

Sun - Sat 7am - 9pm

Holy Virgin Catherdral

Searching for instruction on how to best experience this beautiful church on Easter Sunday in San Francisco's Outer Richmond neighborhood, I visited the Holy Virgin web site.

It was “Passion Week” and “Pashcha” services all week. There were services several times a day including those going late into the night. My sister and I chose the morning service and were rewarded with a peak into this beautiful building during a service.
By Kristin Zibell , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30