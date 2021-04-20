Holy Virgin Cathedral
6210 Geary Blvd, San Francisco, CA 94121, USA
| +1 415-221-3255
Sun - Sat 7am - 9pm
Holy Virgin CatherdralSearching for instruction on how to best experience this beautiful church on Easter Sunday in San Francisco's Outer Richmond neighborhood, I visited the Holy Virgin web site.
It was “Passion Week” and “Pashcha” services all week. There were services several times a day including those going late into the night. My sister and I chose the morning service and were rewarded with a peak into this beautiful building during a service.