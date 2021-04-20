Holy Grale
1034 Bardstown Rd, Louisville, KY 40204, USA
| +1 502-459-9939
Sun 12pm - 12am
Mon - Thur 4pm - 12am
Fri 4pm - 1am
Sat 12pm - 1am
Holiest Beer in LouisvilleThis old Unitarian Church turned bar is a great place to enjoy a good beer and good company in Louisville. A local favorite, Holy Grale offers a selection of 26 (ever changing) beers on tap, with additional bottled selections, and delicious food. Try the burger in a pretzel bun – salty and toasted to perfection. Brussels sprouts with peanuts, grapes and sriracha? Beer cheese? Amazing. The outdoor patio seating (Gralegarten) allows your nose to be free of bar smells and occupied instead by fresh herbs growing in the garden – just the perfect atmosphere to enjoy a nice, laid-back evening with friends.
Photo: Jessica Fey Photography