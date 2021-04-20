Where are you going?
Holy Chuck

1450 Yonge St, Toronto, ON M4T 1Y7, Canada
Website
| +1 416-962-4825
TO Burger Vote for Large and Greasy at Holy Chuck Toronto Canada

More info

Sun 12pm - 8pm
Mon - Sat 11am - 10pm

Holy Chuck doesn't mince meat about its portion sizes or making a downright greasy and dirty burger. It's not for the faint of heart or a vegetarian.

My favourite burger here is the Big Chuck, Holy Chuck's version of McDonald's Big Mac. If you're more adventurous, the Holy Duck is topped with foie gras and if you want to give yourself the ultimate challenge, try the Go Chuck Yourself challenge, an attempt to eat a six patty, six cheese burger and a milkshake in six minutes. The reward? A free meal and way more calories than you should intake in a week.

Don't discount the milkshakes either. The one with nutella is divine!

By Natalie Taylor , AFAR Local Expert

