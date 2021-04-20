Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Holsten Gate

Holstentorplatz, 23552 Lübeck, Germany
Website
| +49 451 1224129

More info

Sun - Sat 10am - 6pm

Holsten Gate

One of the best-known sights in Lübeck—and throughout Germany for that matter—this iconic gate is a proud symbol of the city’s status as Imperial and Free. Built between 1464 and 1478, the Gothic, double-towered brick structure is located at the western boundary of the old city center and is one of only two remaining city gates in Lübeck (the other being the Burgtor Gate). While the gate has undergone extensive restorations, it still leans eccentrically thanks to the marshy ground beneath its south tower.  

Inside, visitors will find the Holstentor Museum, which features a permanent exhibition exploring Lübeck’s Hanseatic history, trade links, and eventual rise to power and status. Also part of the museum’s collection are historical ship models, suits of armor, weapons, and legal instruments. Outside, above the gateway entrance, you’ll find a famous inscription printed in impressive gold letters (“Unity at Home, Peace Abroad”) and two majestic lions that guard the city.
By Paul Sullivan , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points