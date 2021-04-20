Holsten Gate
Holstentorplatz, 23552 Lübeck, Germany
| +49 451 1224129
Sun - Sat 10am - 6pm
Holsten GateOne of the best-known sights in Lübeck—and throughout Germany for that matter—this iconic gate is a proud symbol of the city’s status as Imperial and Free. Built between 1464 and 1478, the Gothic, double-towered brick structure is located at the western boundary of the old city center and is one of only two remaining city gates in Lübeck (the other being the Burgtor Gate). While the gate has undergone extensive restorations, it still leans eccentrically thanks to the marshy ground beneath its south tower.
Inside, visitors will find the Holstentor Museum, which features a permanent exhibition exploring Lübeck’s Hanseatic history, trade links, and eventual rise to power and status. Also part of the museum’s collection are historical ship models, suits of armor, weapons, and legal instruments. Outside, above the gateway entrance, you’ll find a famous inscription printed in impressive gold letters (“Unity at Home, Peace Abroad”) and two majestic lions that guard the city.