Holstein Switzerland Nature Park
Occupying some 753 square kilometers between Lübeck and Kiel, this park is the largest in the Schleswig-Holstein region. Characterized by undulating green hills, verdant fields, and pleasant meadows—many of which were formed during the Ice Age—it also features numerous lakes (some are certified conservation areas and important breeding places for rare and endangered birds) and several picturesque towns and villages. In particular, be sure to check out Eutin, known for its Baroque castle amid English-style gardens; the spa resort of Malente; and Plön, which sits on Lake Plön and offers a wealth of water sports, plus a visitor center with an overview of the park and its natural history. Hiking and cycling trails crisscross the park, as does a well-signed road network.