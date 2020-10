Timber Lodges: Holmenkollen Park Hotel, Oslo, Norway

One of Oslo’s most recognizable landmarks is a former sanatorium designed in the “dragon style,” an ornate Norwegian variant on Swiss chalet architecture. Next door sits the Holmenkollen Ski Jump, rebuilt for the 2011 Nordic World Ski Championships. When pros aren’t competing, visit the jump’s observation tower for views of the fjords. Holmenkollen Park Hotel Rica, Oslo Norway . 47/22-92-20-00 holmenkollenparkhotel.no . This appeared in the November/December 2010 issue.