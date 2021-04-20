See the Hottest Acts in Music Right Now at the Hollywood Palladium
Originally built in 1940, the art-deco-style Hollywood Palladium has been renovated several times but maintains its historical bones. In 2016, it was even added to the National Register of Historic Places. The concert venue boasts multiple levels and more than 11,000 square feet of dancing room for its weekly shows. The musicians that roll through haven't become part of history yet—instead, the Hollywood Palladium is a haven for young people. The space often draws crowds of ravers ready to see dance-music acts on the order of Dada Life, TroyBoi, and Adventure Club, as well as bringing in twentysomething indie-rock followers for Portugal the Man and Milky Chance and hip-hop fans for the likes of Meek Mill and Yo Gotti.