Hollywood Mirror

812 West Belmont Avenue
Website
| +1 773-404-2044
Retro Toys at Hollywood Mirror Chicago Illinois United States

More info

Sun 11am - 7pm
Mon - Thur 12pm - 8pm
Fri, Sat 12pm - 9pm

Retro Toys at Hollywood Mirror

Hollywood Mirror is my favorite vintage, retro, tchotchke-filled store of randomness in Boystown.

It’s incredibly crowded but amidst the clutter you’ll find Halloween costumes, vintage lunch boxes, Mardi Gras beads, feather boas, 60’s style mini-dresses, Doc Marten boots, Japanese dolls and all the tacky cheap tawdry toys you could ever want. A lot of it is inexpensive, some of it is genuinely vintage and looking at all of it would take all day.

It’s a bright crowded shopping extravaganza and they are open every day. Check it out.

By Kaitlyn Barrett , AFAR Local Expert

