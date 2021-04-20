Hollywood Mirror
812 West Belmont Avenue
| +1 773-404-2044
More info
Sun 11am - 7pm
Mon - Thur 12pm - 8pm
Fri, Sat 12pm - 9pm
Retro Toys at Hollywood MirrorHollywood Mirror is my favorite vintage, retro, tchotchke-filled store of randomness in Boystown.
It’s incredibly crowded but amidst the clutter you’ll find Halloween costumes, vintage lunch boxes, Mardi Gras beads, feather boas, 60’s style mini-dresses, Doc Marten boots, Japanese dolls and all the tacky cheap tawdry toys you could ever want. A lot of it is inexpensive, some of it is genuinely vintage and looking at all of it would take all day.
It’s a bright crowded shopping extravaganza and they are open every day. Check it out.