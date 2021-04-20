The Viper Room
Dearly Departed, Dearly LovedFrom the moment we stepped through the door of Dearly Departed Tours, we were welcomed by Scott (the creator), and Brian (our tour leader), and we were instantly fascinated by their stories and passion for the intriguing and morbid history of Hollywood.
The tour (Tragically History Tour) was a great mix of facts, humor, and seriousness, touching on many of the scandels and murders that make Hollywood so famously unique. There really is history on every corner!
This is a tour that is well planned and well thought out to every detail by Dearly Departed. We learned stories and saw significant sites involving the Black Dahlia, Sharon Tate, George Burns, River Phoenix, John Belushi, Marilyn Munroe, and even Simon Cowell to name a few. Even the site of the toilet break had a scandalous past! Hollywood homes were also shown.
The tour was a mixture of storytelling by Brian, audio recordings by Scott, recordings of 911 calls of actual events, and written materials.