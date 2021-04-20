Hollywood Farmers’ Market 1600 Ivar Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90028, USA

Music and Food at the Hollywood Farmer's Market The Hollywood Farmer's Market spans several blocks, and is known for its buskers, as well as its vast variety of specialty foods, including vegan ice cream and organic everything. Nibble on free samples or buy your whole lunch (and dessert, too!). Then take an impromptu wandering around television's capital.