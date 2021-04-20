Hollywood Farmers’ Market
1600 Ivar Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90028, USA
| +1 323-463-3171
Sun 8am - 1pm
Music and Food at the Hollywood Farmer's MarketThe Hollywood Farmer's Market spans several blocks, and is known for its buskers, as well as its vast variety of specialty foods, including vegan ice cream and organic everything. Nibble on free samples or buy your whole lunch (and dessert, too!). Then take an impromptu wandering around television's capital.
almost 7 years ago
Sweet Smelling Delights
I can't get enough of the incredible flowers at the local farmer's markets here in LA.
almost 7 years ago
Joy At Hollywood Farmers Market
I always enjoy going to the Hollywood Farmers Market whenever I am in LA. There is always some old or new pleasure to enjoy. Today I got a watermelon-basil sno cone and homemade body lotion made by a shamanic looking man.