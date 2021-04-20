Where are you going?
Hollywood Farmers’ Market

1600 Ivar Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90028, USA
Website
| +1 323-463-3171
More info

Sun 8am - 1pm

Music and Food at the Hollywood Farmer's Market

The Hollywood Farmer's Market spans several blocks, and is known for its buskers, as well as its vast variety of specialty foods, including vegan ice cream and organic everything. Nibble on free samples or buy your whole lunch (and dessert, too!). Then take an impromptu wandering around television's capital.
By Sarah Purkrabek , AFAR Contributor

More Recommendations

Stephanie T.
almost 7 years ago

Sweet Smelling Delights

I can't get enough of the incredible flowers at the local farmer's markets here in LA.
Diane Aoki
almost 7 years ago

Joy At Hollywood Farmers Market

I always enjoy going to the Hollywood Farmers Market whenever I am in LA. There is always some old or new pleasure to enjoy. Today I got a watermelon-basil sno cone and homemade body lotion made by a shamanic looking man.

