How to Picnic at the Hollywood Bowl!

Arrive Very Early! Park or take the Shuttle. Allow plenty of time, avoid the rush. Don’t be the latecomer starting your picnic when the concert starts! Bowl etiquette is FINISH your dinner BEFORE the show starts! Box Seats are nice. They provide a fold-down table (removed before the concert begins). You’ll be at a different level than your table partner because of the raked theater seating & the boxes are tight and close quarters. The boxes' canvas seats are much better than the benches (even with a cushion). They recently replaced the old wood benches with new stadium benches. There are also "Super seats" with stadium seating. The Bowl is fully accessible for guests with special needs. Be aware of the steep terrain & large crowds. Call ahead for arrangements. The best dining option: bring your own picnic dinner! Bring wine, beer & other beverages for the classical concerts. They have strict restrictions at the rock and family events & at events where they are selling alcohol. They have a sit down outdoor patio restaurant, Patina at the Bowl. Make a reservation in advance! There are concession stands that serve overpriced food & drinks, alcohol service varies. You can park & picnic at the Ford Theatre when they don’t have a conflicting event. But the best place to picnic is at the top of the Bowl (all the way up there's a picnic area with a great view of the city)! Seating is first come, first served. Arrive early and allow time for parking, walking and dining!