Hollywood Bowl
2301 N Highland Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90068, USA
| +1 323-850-2000
That's Summer Entertainment!The practically endless summer weather of L.A. means you can catch shows at the outdoor amphitheater that is the Hollywood Bowl from April all the way to October, and the 17,500-seat venue takes full advantage. The Hollywood Bowl has summer programming coordinated by the Los Angeles Philharmonic, and the events are split into categories including classical, jazz, and sunset concerts. But the amphitheater also hosts outside concerts, bringing in big artists from around the world (Ed Sheeran, Train, and Belle and Sebastian, to name just a few). Plus, the venue sponsors classic-movie screenings with live orchestral accompaniment, and all events are picnic-friendly—though alcohol is only allowed in during L.A. Philharmonic events (and even then, only beer and wine).
AFAR Local Expert
over 6 years ago
The Hollywood Bowl Is L.A. Entertainment At Its Best
While there are more than enough venues in Los Angeles to see a concert, the Hollywood Bowl stands in a class of its own. Carved from the famed Hollywood Hills in the early 1920s, the stage is an Art Deco beauty that perpetually symbolizes what this city does best: put on a good show. Seating stretches beyond the white curves of the stage into box seats, stadium seats, and an open lawn that can fill with everyone from the high-heeled starlet to the family man. Since the Hollywood Bowl caters to all ages – its schedule features everything from trendy marquee names to legendary musicians, and children’s sing-a-longs to L.A. Philharmonic symphonies – its audience is rarely as predictable as the cool weather. Bring along a sweater, along with your own grub, when you shuffle into your row. In the summer, bottles of wine and overstuffed sandwiches make for great appetizers before the lights dim. You can also get there early and picnic in one of the venue’s many grassy areas, or sit down to dinner at its restaurants. And if you live in L.A., or you’re staying within a freeway’s drive from the Bowl, make use of its bus shuttles. That way, you can enjoy the night without worrying about the commute.
over 6 years ago
How to Picnic at the Hollywood Bowl!
Arrive Very Early! Park or take the Shuttle. Allow plenty of time, avoid the rush. Don’t be the latecomer starting your picnic when the concert starts! Bowl etiquette is FINISH your dinner BEFORE the show starts! Box Seats are nice. They provide a fold-down table (removed before the concert begins). You’ll be at a different level than your table partner because of the raked theater seating & the boxes are tight and close quarters. The boxes' canvas seats are much better than the benches (even with a cushion). They recently replaced the old wood benches with new stadium benches. There are also "Super seats" with stadium seating. The Bowl is fully accessible for guests with special needs. Be aware of the steep terrain & large crowds. Call ahead for arrangements. The best dining option: bring your own picnic dinner! Bring wine, beer & other beverages for the classical concerts. They have strict restrictions at the rock and family events & at events where they are selling alcohol. They have a sit down outdoor patio restaurant, Patina at the Bowl. Make a reservation in advance! There are concession stands that serve overpriced food & drinks, alcohol service varies. You can park & picnic at the Ford Theatre when they don’t have a conflicting event. But the best place to picnic is at the top of the Bowl (all the way up there's a picnic area with a great view of the city)! Seating is first come, first served. Arrive early and allow time for parking, walking and dining!