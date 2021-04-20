Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Hollywood Beach Cruises

1318 N Ocean Dr, Hollywood, FL 33019, USA
Website
See the Sights Aboard a Hollywood Beach Day Cruise Hollywood Florida United States

See the Sights Aboard a Hollywood Beach Day Cruise

Board a beach cruise in Hollywood beach to tour the famous South Florida landscape. The ship embarks in Hollywood and travels to Dania Beach and Port Everglades, then makes a quick stop in laid-back Fort Lauderdale. Along the way, you will see lush tropical foliage, beautiful mansions, and mega-yachts.

Throughout the scenic journey, guides will provides a detailed history of beautiful Hollywood, Florida. Tour highlights include Anne Kolb Nature center and John U. Lloyd State Park. You'll enjoy the water and natural beauty of South Florida, and your tour will continue through Port Everglades, home port to two of the largest cruise ships in the world, the Oasis of the Seas and the Allure of the Seas.

In Fort Lauderdale, you'll explore the Bahia Mar Yacht Basin, which hosts the largest yacht and boat show in the world each October. The entire trip includes drinks, snacks, and tropical music.

By GiAnna Wyatt , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points