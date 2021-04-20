Hollywood Beach Cruises
1318 N Ocean Dr, Hollywood, FL 33019, USA
Photo courtesy of Tropical Beach Cruises
See the Sights Aboard a Hollywood Beach Day CruiseBoard a beach cruise in Hollywood beach to tour the famous South Florida landscape. The ship embarks in Hollywood and travels to Dania Beach and Port Everglades, then makes a quick stop in laid-back Fort Lauderdale. Along the way, you will see lush tropical foliage, beautiful mansions, and mega-yachts.
Throughout the scenic journey, guides will provides a detailed history of beautiful Hollywood, Florida. Tour highlights include Anne Kolb Nature center and John U. Lloyd State Park. You'll enjoy the water and natural beauty of South Florida, and your tour will continue through Port Everglades, home port to two of the largest cruise ships in the world, the Oasis of the Seas and the Allure of the Seas.
In Fort Lauderdale, you'll explore the Bahia Mar Yacht Basin, which hosts the largest yacht and boat show in the world each October. The entire trip includes drinks, snacks, and tropical music.