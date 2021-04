Holland House Bar and Refuge 935 W Eastland Ave, Nashville, TN 37206, USA

Cocktail Refuge This beautiful little bar and restaurant with chandeliers and exposed brick through plaster is a favorite in this enclave of East Nashville for its cocktails. And should you crave a change of scenery, The Pharmacy Burger Parlor and Beer Garden just behind it (by the same owner) will serve you a burger or German-style food with German beers or house-made non-alcoholic sodas.