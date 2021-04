Hola BIKE 369 Carrer de Còrsega

Shop for bike-appropriate clothes and cycle around the city in style This combination clothing and accessory and bike rental shop is perfect for new and seasoned cyclists. Specializing in stylish clothes and accessories designed for bike-riders and enthusiasts--this is the only bike rental shop in BCN where you can rent a bike, and buy a unique and useful souvenir. Hola BIKE also rents electric bikes.