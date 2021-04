Basalt Rock Formations

There are many places in Iceland that have these type of rock formations. These particular ones are in the town of Hofsós.Hofsós, with a population of about 200 individuals, is located 37 km east from Sauðárkrókur. Their port is one of the oldest trading ports in northern Iceland dating back to the 16th century.I would have spent more time here but it was raining and was very, very windy. On the opposite side of the beach there are 2 wonderful timber houses.It's a very easy stop, right on the main road, so put it on your must-see list.