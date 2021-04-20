Hofsós
Hofsós, Iceland
Basalt Rock FormationsThere are many places in Iceland that have these type of rock formations. These particular ones are in the town of Hofsós.
Hofsós, with a population of about 200 individuals, is located 37 km east from Sauðárkrókur. Their port is one of the oldest trading ports in northern Iceland dating back to the 16th century.
I would have spent more time here but it was raining and was very, very windy. On the opposite side of the beach there are 2 wonderful timber houses.
It's a very easy stop, right on the main road, so put it on your must-see list.
Cute town in the NE of Iceland
Hofsós is a tiny village and one of the oldest trading centers in Iceland.
Only about 200 people live in it and yet it has a few nice attractions to make it interesting.
Across the river from the harbor is the tar-coated, log-built Warehouse, raised in Hofsós in 1777, at the time of the trading monopoly.
Not far from here, Hofsós church can be seen. It's very small and colorful, like many other Icelandic buildings.
On the beach you can see basaltic rock formations.
For a tiny village it has allot to offer and it's an easy stop from the Ring Road.
