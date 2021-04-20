Höfn
Höfn, Iceland
An Icelandic sunsetMy husband and I traveled around the periphery of Iceland (on Ring Road) over a 9-day trip this summer. We saw some of the most spectacular sunsets while there. My vacation album is never complete without a sunset shot, so I had to click this one.
Equine cousins?
My husband and I traveled around the periphery of Iceland (on Ring Road) over a 9-day trip this summer. Outside Reykjavik, some of the most popular residents of the country are sheep and horses. We spotted this beautiful family on a midnight hike in eastern Iceland.