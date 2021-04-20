Where are you going?
Höfn

Höfn, Iceland
An Icelandic sunset Höfn í Hornafirði Iceland
An Icelandic sunset

My husband and I traveled around the periphery of Iceland (on Ring Road) over a 9-day trip this summer. We saw some of the most spectacular sunsets while there. My vacation album is never complete without a sunset shot, so I had to click this one.
By swati verma

swati verma
almost 7 years ago

Equine cousins?

My husband and I traveled around the periphery of Iceland (on Ring Road) over a 9-day trip this summer. Outside Reykjavik, some of the most popular residents of the country are sheep and horses. We spotted this beautiful family on a midnight hike in eastern Iceland.

