Hofgarten

Hofgartenstraße 1, 80538 München, Germany
Website
Following in the Footsteps of Bavarian Royalty

Following in the Footsteps of Bavarian Royalty

The courtyard adjacent to the Munich Residence was commissioned by Duke Maximilain I and was designed to resemble an Italian Renaissance Garden. It is a place to get away from it all, right in the middle of the city. Shrub-lined gravel paths are a relaxing place to walk around or take it easy on one of the Hofgarten's many benches and enjoy the flowers or a good book. In summer, the sounds of violins, clarinets, or cellos float from the nearby pavilion.

Café Tambosi also has tables set up in the courtyard, where you can enjoy a beer under the shade of the trees.
By Laurel Robbins , AFAR Local Expert

