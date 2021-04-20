Hofgarten
Hofgartenstraße 1, 80538 München, Germany
Following in the Footsteps of Bavarian RoyaltyThe courtyard adjacent to the Munich Residence was commissioned by Duke Maximilain I and was designed to resemble an Italian Renaissance Garden. It is a place to get away from it all, right in the middle of the city. Shrub-lined gravel paths are a relaxing place to walk around or take it easy on one of the Hofgarten's many benches and enjoy the flowers or a good book. In summer, the sounds of violins, clarinets, or cellos float from the nearby pavilion.
Café Tambosi also has tables set up in the courtyard, where you can enjoy a beer under the shade of the trees.