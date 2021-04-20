Hofburg Palace Michaelerkuppel, 1010 Wien, Austria

More info Sun - Sat 10am - 5pm

New Year's Ball at Hofburg Palace The Silvesterball (New Year's Eve Ball) marks the start of the ball season in Vienna. If you travel to Vienna during the month of January, I highly suggest you pack a ball gown or tuxedo since you will be tempted to waltz away in the lovely settings of the city. To go to the ball: As a guest, you can purchase tickets to a gala dinner, but they are quite expensive (465 Euros for dinner and ball). If you can afford it, I recommend it as you will have the best seats in the house once the ball commences. It was difficult to take photos as the venue was quite crowded. Although our sitting area was not in the main ballroom, as a general guest you had access to the main ball room to see the performances and dance the night away. There were several cash bars available to purchase drinks and even bottles of wine or champagne. Additionally, there was even a gourmet snack bar where you can purchase your “new year snack”. The new year snacks range from snack plates of charcuterie and cheese to the traditional wurst.

The Ball has a lovely program that includes ballet dancers, debutantes dancing traditional waltz, live orchestra, and Opera singers from the Vienna State Opera.