Hockeytown Café

2501 Worldgateway Pl
Website
| +1 734-247-6887
Brownie Sundae Desserts at Hockeytown Romulus Michigan United States

More info

Tue - Thur 11am - 11pm
Fri, Sat 11am - 12am

Embrace the fun at this "pack ‘em in and pile ‘em high" casual dining spot in the heart of the entertainment district. On match and concert days it’s a crazy scene, so expect lines and just enjoy the people-watching opportunities. On the menu, think bowls of chili, spicy wings, great burgers, and crunchy fresh salads (with heaps of lunch and happy hour specials). Keep some space for the Hockeytown Brownie Sundae dessert, but prepare to share—there’s no way you’ll finish it all by yourself!

By Nikki Bayley , AFAR Local Expert

