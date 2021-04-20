Hockeytown Café

Brownie Sundae Desserts at Hockeytown
Embrace the fun at this "pack ‘em in and pile ‘em high" casual dining spot in the heart of the entertainment district. On match and concert days it’s a crazy scene, so expect lines and just enjoy the people-watching opportunities. On the menu, think bowls of chili, spicy wings, great burgers, and crunchy fresh salads (with heaps of lunch and happy hour specials). Keep some space for the Hockeytown Brownie Sundae dessert, but prepare to share—there’s no way you’ll finish it all by yourself!