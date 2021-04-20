Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Hochosterwitz

9314 Hochosterwitz, Austria
Explore the medieval Hochosterwitz castle Hochosterwitz Austria

Explore the medieval Hochosterwitz castle

The mighty Hochosterwitz castle rests atop a rock some 500 feet high near Sankt Georgen am Längsee. It is both a symbol of Carinthia and one of Austria's most impressive medieval castles.

While origins can be traced back to Roman times, the current castle was built in the 16th century. Fourteen gates lead up to the main castle, which features an armory and church with the tombs of the Khevenhüller family.

By Zac Steger , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points