Hochosterwitz
9314 Hochosterwitz, Austria
Photo courtesy of Flickr/ Bernhard Latzko
Explore the medieval Hochosterwitz castleThe mighty Hochosterwitz castle rests atop a rock some 500 feet high near Sankt Georgen am Längsee. It is both a symbol of Carinthia and one of Austria's most impressive medieval castles.
While origins can be traced back to Roman times, the current castle was built in the 16th century. Fourteen gates lead up to the main castle, which features an armory and church with the tombs of the Khevenhüller family.