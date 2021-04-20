Where are you going?
Hobo Bags

194 Green St, Annapolis, MD 21401, USA
Website
| +1 410-349-5081
Bohemian Chic at Hobo Bags

Sun 11am - 4pm
Mon - Sat 10am - 6pm

Bohemian Chic at Hobo Bags

Funky meets fun creativity at Hobo Bags where local Maryland artist and leather goods designer Koren Ray has followed in her mother Toni's footsteps to keep the international brand alive for over 20 years.

Travel back to the seventies at Hobo where you'll find a range of clutches, purses, wristlets, shoulder bags, totes, and satchels all made in its signature leather style.

It also has a line of other leather accessories such as key chains, rings, and hair pieces.

By Lola (Akinmade) Åkerström , AFAR Local Expert

