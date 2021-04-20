Where are you going?
Hoagie Haven

242 Nassau St, Princeton, NJ 08542, USA
Website
| +1 609-921-7723
Hoagie Haven Princeton New Jersey United States

More info

Sat, Sun 9am - 2am
Mon - Thur 8:30am - 1am
Fri 8:30am - 2am

You’ll never want to visit another Subway after you’ve experienced the bliss that is a sandwich from Hoagie Haven on Nassau. Not only do the portion sizes put its corporate competitor to shame, but the taste of some of the Haven’s more inspired creations will stay with you for a long time. (In retrospect, the use of mozzarella sticks as a sandwich ingredient seems so obvious.) The overly health-conscious should be advised that this probably isn’t going to meet your low-cholesterol needs, but for a real-deal Jersey sandwich shop, Hoagie Haven can’t be beat. Open late.
By Martin Fritz Huber , AFAR Contributor

