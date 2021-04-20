Hoagie Haven
You’ll never want to visit another Subway after you’ve experienced the bliss that is a sandwich from Hoagie Haven on Nassau. Not only do the portion sizes put its corporate competitor to shame, but the taste of some of the Haven’s more inspired creations will stay with you for a long time. (In retrospect, the use of mozzarella sticks as a sandwich ingredient seems so obvious.) The overly health-conscious should be advised that this probably isn’t going to meet your low-cholesterol needs, but for a real-deal Jersey sandwich shop, Hoagie Haven can’t be beat. Open late.