Ho Hung Kee Congee & Noodle Wantun Shop

Michelin-Starred Noodles

If there is a must while in Hong Kong, it is to have a piping-hot bowl of wonton noodles. Causeway Bay’s Ho Hung Kee has earned a Michelin star from mastering these al dente egg noodles paired with wontons in consommé soup, but the spicy pork "ja jeung" noodles are also too tempting not to try. Paired with the same kind of wonton noodles, it was just flavorful enough without being too overwhelming of spices. Every bits of the "ja leung" had the perfect ratio of fresh Chinese doughnut and silky rice roll. The accompanying soy sauce was thoughtfully placed on the side instead of drowning the rolls. We'll be headed back to try most, if not every, item on the menu.