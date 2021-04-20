Ho Hung Kee Congee & Noodle Wantun Shop
Hong Kong, Causeway Bay, Hennessy Rd, 500號希慎廣場12F
+852 2577 6060
Sun - Sat 11:30am - 11pm
Best Bowl in the HouseIf there is one thing you must eat while in Hong Kong, make it a bowl of wonton noodles. Causeway Bay’s Ho Hung Kee has earned a Michelin star from mastering these al dente egg noodles paired with shrimp wontons in consommé soup. Wellington Road’s Tsim Chai Kee is also up for the challenge of serving the city’s best wonton noodles, and just kitty corner to it, Mak’s Noodle claims the same accolades. But why choose one restaurants when you can visit all three to cast your vote for the city’s best bowl? Noodle houses are usually packed so you might find yourself sharing a table with strangers, but soothing bowls of pork congee, or tender beef brisket with rice noodles in soup are well-worth the chance communal dining.
Michelin-Starred Noodles
If there is a must while in Hong Kong, it is to have a piping-hot bowl of wonton noodles. Causeway Bay’s Ho Hung Kee has earned a Michelin star from mastering these al dente egg noodles paired with wontons in consommé soup, but the spicy pork "ja jeung" noodles are also too tempting not to try. Paired with the same kind of wonton noodles, it was just flavorful enough without being too overwhelming of spices. Every bits of the "ja leung" had the perfect ratio of fresh Chinese doughnut and silky rice roll. The accompanying soy sauce was thoughtfully placed on the side instead of drowning the rolls. We'll be headed back to try most, if not every, item on the menu.