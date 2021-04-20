Hồ Chí Minh Bến Thành, Quận 1, Hồ Chí Minh, Vietnam

Everyday Life in Ho Chi Minh City I wish I could remember the name of this place tucked away in the depths of the city. It's a dive bar, a few streets behind the enormous Allez Boo backpacker haven I think, with a pool table located on the second floor which can be reach via a rickety staircase. How they got the pool table up there will forever be a mystery. What I loved about this place though, was that I felt like it was there for the locals, not me. As I shot a poor game of pool with my brother and some bar regulars, I glanced out over the balcony. You could literally touch all the power and phone lines that resided an arm's length away. Gazing past the array of wires though, I saw a huge group of friends living it up at one of the late night food spots. At that moment, between the buzz from the bar, and the literal buzz from the wires, I realized I was happily immersed in the everyday life of Ho Chi Minh City.