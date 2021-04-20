Hitchcock
133 Winslow Way E Suite 100, Bainbridge Island, WA 98110, USA
| +1 206-201-3789
More info
Tue - Sun 5pm - 10pm
Book This Table: Hitchcock on Bainbridge IslandAt Hitchcock on Bainbridge Island, Chef Brendan McGill delivers the ultimate meal made from ingredients that are grown, fished, and foraged from the surrounding Pacific Northwest. At $65, the six-course tasting menu is a steal but, for those ordering from the a la carte menu, the giant Pacific octopus is the house speciality. Between 5 and 6 p.m. (cocktail hour), you'll find $5 cocktails and $5 chef’s choice dishes, which are often samples of what will be on that night’s menu—for 1/3 the cost.
Insider Tip:Chef McGill studied pizza making in Naples and, on Monday nights, turns the restaurant into a pop-up called Bruciato, serving Neopolitan-style pizzas.