Hitchcock

133 Winslow Way E Suite 100, Bainbridge Island, WA 98110, USA
Website
| +1 206-201-3789
Book This Table: Hitchcock on Bainbridge Island Bainbridge Island Washington United States

More info

Tue - Sun 5pm - 10pm

Book This Table: Hitchcock on Bainbridge Island

At Hitchcock on Bainbridge Island, Chef Brendan McGill delivers the ultimate meal made from ingredients that are grown, fished, and foraged from the surrounding Pacific Northwest. At $65, the six-course tasting menu is a steal but, for those ordering from the a la carte menu, the giant Pacific octopus is the house speciality. Between 5 and 6 p.m. (cocktail hour), you'll find $5 cocktails and $5 chef’s choice dishes, which are often samples of what will be on that night’s menu—for 1/3 the cost.

Insider Tip:Chef McGill studied pizza making in Naples and, on Monday nights, turns the restaurant into a pop-up called Bruciato, serving Neopolitan-style pizzas.
By Jen Murphy , AFAR Contributor

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
