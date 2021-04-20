Historisk Museum
Frederiks gate 2, 0164 Oslo, Norway
| +47 22 85 19 00
More info
Tue - Sun 11am - 4pm
Channel Your Inner Indiana Jones at the Museum of Cultural HistoryThe museum of cultural history is managed by the Univeristy of Oslo and features many interesting exhibits, with a plethora of artefacts from all over the world.
Working its way up from prehistory, there is much focus on the Viking Age and Medieval Period, and the museum is connected to the Viking Ship Museum as well (the entry ticket is valid for both museums).
The museum continues to fund digs to discover more of Oslo and Norway’s cultural heritage – for example the trade with other countries and the influence this had on the people who lived here in the days of yore, as it were. These days, many interesting objects emerge from the digs in the new part of Bjørvika (by the Opera house), showing Norwegian ways of life many hundreds of years ago.