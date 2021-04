Bangkok's Historic Sites

Guests of The Siam, get an early start and take a journey to the most famous of Bangkok 's historic sites. Lead by The Siam’s expert guide, you’ll board a classic long tail boat and depart from The Siam Pier at 10 am. Wind down the Klong canals to the Grand Palace, then see the fabled Emerald Buddha, the spires of Wat Arun, and the reclining Buddha of Wat Po.