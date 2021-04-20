Where are you going?
Historic Soulard Farmers' Market

720 Carroll St, St. Louis, MO 63104, USA
Website
| +1 314-622-4180
More info

Wed - Fri 8am - 5pm
Sat 7am - 5:30pm

Oldest and Best Farmer's Market West of the Mississippi

Soulard Market had its beginnings in 1779 and remains flourishing today. Located between downtown and the Budweiser brewery, it covers two city blocks, and is divided into five sections. The northwest, southeast, and northeast wings have locally grown produce. The southwest wing concentrates on apparel, art, and jewelry. Check out "It's a STL thing" in the southwest wing for local pasta specialties that they can ship frozen to your home. The Grand Hall has baked goods, spices and flowers. Check their website to see when the market is open (typically Wednesday through Saturday).
By Steve MacDonough , AFAR Local Expert

