Historic Soulard Farmers' Market

Oldest and Best Farmer's Market West of the Mississippi
Soulard Market had its beginnings in 1779 and remains flourishing today. Located between downtown and the Budweiser brewery, it covers two city blocks, and is divided into five sections. The northwest, southeast, and northeast wings have locally grown produce. The southwest wing concentrates on apparel, art, and jewelry. Check out "It's a STL thing" in the southwest wing for local pasta specialties that they can ship frozen to your home. The Grand Hall has baked goods, spices and flowers. Check their website to see when the market is open (typically Wednesday through Saturday).