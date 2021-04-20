Historic Park City Alliance

Where are you going?
Halloween on Main Street

Halloween is one of Park City's favorite holidays, and everyone goes all-out for the occasion. Main Street is the center of the action, where the street is closed to cars from 3 to 5 p.m. and costumed kids of all ages trick-or-treat up and down the street at each merchant's door. It's a great way to see hundreds of cute little kids in costume, and you'll see just as many adults taking part in the fun as well. It all wraps up with the Howl-O-Ween parade (of costumed dogs) at 5 p.m. A perfect example of Park City's funky spirit, Halloween on Main is a must-do local event.
By Kristen Gould Case , AFAR Local Expert

