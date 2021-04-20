Where are you going?
Historic Oakland Foundation

248 Oakland Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30312, USA
+1 404-688-2107
Sat, Sun 9am - 8pm
Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm

Seeing a sprawling cemetery in the middle of a city sounds like something you might find in Paris or New Orleans, but Atlanta? Oakland Cemetery is in the heart of the Cabbagetown neighborhood, where residents go jogging through its winding brick paths. The cemetery boasts acres gardens as well, making it a great, albeit creepy, place for a picnic. There's even a nearby bar called Six Feet Under named for its unrivaled views of the cemetery.

Built in 1850, it is the final resting place of Margaret Mitchell, author of Gone with the Wind, golf legend Bobby Jones and every notable Atlanta mayor. Oakland also has large Confederate and Jewish plots.

It's free to wander the cemetery on your own, but the Historic Oakland Foundation runs weekend tours of the cemetery for $10.
By Caroline Eubanks , AFAR Local Expert

