Historic Downtown Farmers' Market Jersey City, NJ 07302, USA

Shop for Fall Produce at the Farmers' Market As one season yields to another, the produce stands of area farmers' markets may lack the variety of summer's bounty, but they more than make up for it with their riot of color: the reds, yellows, and oranges of squash; the ruddy, rusty hues of autumnal apples; and the deep amethyst of fat eggplants beg to be eaten--or at least photographed.



Jersey City's Historic Downtown Farmers' Market is located at the Grove Street PATH station plaza and is open on Mondays and Thursdays from 4-8 pm until the first week of December. In addition to produce, vendors sell homemade treats like pies and other pastries, as well as handmade crafts.