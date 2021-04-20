Histoires de Bastide
Quaint, cozy, and more like a home than a hotel, at least in terms of appearance, Histoires de Bastide is a rustic-chic guesthouse in the medieval village of Tourrettes-sur-Loup, about a 45-minute drive from Nice. The hotel features four elegantly minimalist rooms, all with country-style wood floors and furniture, that face south and look out onto the sea. Breakfast is included in the room rate and served in a bright kitchen-dining area or out on the balcony; the morning spread covers fresh-baked breads and French pastries and homemade preserves. And while the Histoires de Bastide’s location on the northwestern end of town makes it a good base for those who want to explore nearby shops and art galleries within walking distance, guests who prefer to relax in the comfort of their own rooms can arrange for a professional massage therapist to drop in for a restorative rub-down.