Hiroshima 2 Chome-6 Sakaimachi, Naka Ward, Hiroshima, 730-0853, Japan

Hanami Ready Sunday morning, 7:30 am. Blue tarps are spread out in prime grassy, shady spots along Hiroshima's six rivers. By noon the lucky people who claimed these spots in advance are picnicking under the cherry blossoms. I bought a bento box at one of the big Japanese department store food halls downtown, found a free spot on a park bench and joined in the hanami merry-making.