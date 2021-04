Hiroshima Castle 10 Motomachi, Naka Ward, Hiroshima, 730-0011, Japan

Fallen Blossoms Two young boys examine a glut of sakura petals which have washed into a little canal near Hiroshima Castle. The delicate blossoms only last for a week to ten days before a passing breeze or rain shower sends them fluttering to the ground in a snowstorm of pink.