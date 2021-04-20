Hiram M Chittenden Locks
3015 NW 54th St, Seattle, WA 98107, USA
+1 206-780-2500
Photo by Ian Allen
Sun - Sat 7am - 9pm
Watching the Salmon Frenzy at the Locks“To move between Puget Sound and Lake Washington, salmon swim through the locks. There’s a fish ladder with an underwater viewing window. In the late summer and fall, it’s mayhem.” -Bill Frisell
3015 NW 54th St. This appeared in the March/April 2014 issue. Read more about Bill Frisell's Ballard neighborhood.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 6 years ago
A Salmon, a Plan, a Canal
Connecting the waters of Lake Washington, Lake Union, and Salmon Bay to the tidal waters of Puget Sound, the canal and locks move recreational and commercial vessels through to Seattle's busy freshwater harbor. The “fish ladder” allows salmon and other fish to make their way upstream to their spawning beds; you can view them through the observation windows from June through October. The adjoining arboretum features 570 plant species and 1,500 varieties from around the world; see their online event calendar for free outdoor concerts during summer weekends.