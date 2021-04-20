Hiram M Chittenden Locks

A Salmon, a Plan, a Canal

Connecting the waters of Lake Washington, Lake Union, and Salmon Bay to the tidal waters of Puget Sound, the canal and locks move recreational and commercial vessels through to Seattle's busy freshwater harbor. The “fish ladder” allows salmon and other fish to make their way upstream to their spawning beds; you can view them through the observation windows from June through October. The adjoining arboretum features 570 plant species and 1,500 varieties from around the world; see their online event calendar for free outdoor concerts during summer weekends.