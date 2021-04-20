Hip'tique
808 Ivy Street
| +1 412-361-5817
Photo courtesy of Hip’tique
Shadyside ShoppingProclaimed "Pittsburgh’s Best Kept Secret" and situated in an early Victorian home, Hip’tique is just waiting to be discovered on your next trip. Their curated selection of home decor, gifts, and women's clothes are hip but made to last!
Shadyside is a great neighborhood for a walk, whether it's shopping, cafes, or a meal you're after. (Guys, don't worry—while you're waiting, head over to Prantl's Bakery, or Mercurio's for a scoop of artisan gelato.)