Hip'tique

808 Ivy Street
Website
| +1 412-361-5817
Shadyside Shopping Pittsburgh United States

Shadyside Shopping

Proclaimed "Pittsburgh’s Best Kept Secret" and situated in an early Victorian home, Hip’tique is just waiting to be discovered on your next trip. Their curated selection of home decor, gifts, and women's clothes are hip but made to last!

Shadyside is a great neighborhood for a walk, whether it's shopping, cafes, or a meal you're after. (Guys, don't worry—while you're waiting, head over to Prantl's Bakery, or Mercurio's for a scoop of artisan gelato.)

By Bryan Kitch , AFAR Contributor

