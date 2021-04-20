Where are you going?
405 SW 2nd Terrace
Website
| +1 954-674-2211
Gelato Goes Mobile Dania Beach Florida United States

Gelato Goes Mobile

Gelato. On a stick. Do you really need more information? Despite the complicated capitalization, HipPOPs is a simple idea: Take handcrafted gelato, dip it in chocolate and assorted crunchy toppings, and put it on a stick. You can also choose from sorbet and yogurt flavors, creating your own combo of, say, Mexican chocolate chipotle with dark chocolate dip and crushed pretzels (or just a simple green apple wasabi sorbet). No spoon required.

The food truck serves the south Florida area, but can be regularly found at the ArtsPark food truck night every Monday in Hollywood. Check their website and social media feeds for other appearances, and see more pop variations than you can shake a stick at.

By Meg Alcazar , AFAR Local Expert

